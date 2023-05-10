Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, Palestinians say















JERUSALEM, May 10 (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian health officials said.

The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the fatalities.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 100 Palestinians, most of them fighters in militant groups but some of them civilians including children, have been killed by Israeli forces and at least 18 Israelis and foreigners have been killed.

Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Kim Coghill











