Two Syrian army soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish-led SDF in al-Hasakah -state news agency
CAIRO, March 1 (Reuters) - Two Syrian army soldiers were killed in an attack by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern province of Hasakah, Syrian state news agency reported on Tuesday.
It added the Syrian army forces responded to the source of the attack, and a number of Syrian Democratic Forces members were wounded.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Chris Reese
