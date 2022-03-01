Two Syrian army soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish-led SDF in al-Hasakah -state news agency

CAIRO, March 1 (Reuters) - Two Syrian army soldiers were killed in an attack by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern province of Hasakah, Syrian state news agency reported on Tuesday.

It added the Syrian army forces responded to the source of the attack, and a number of Syrian Democratic Forces members were wounded.

