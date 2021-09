DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Satellite imagery on Wednesday showed that two tankers carrying Iranian fuel to Lebanon have yet to depart, Tanker Trackers said on Twitter.

"The first tanker should be in the southern section of the Red Sea by now," the tracking company added. "Awaiting visual confirmation."

