Oct 25 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' state revenues totalled 463.9 billion dirham ($126.31 billion) in 2021, state news agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday, citing the finance ministry.

State expenses totalled 402.4 billion dirham ($109.56 billion) in the same period, the report said.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy, Writing by Moataz Mohamed











