UAE achieves 100% COVID vaccination target -state news agency
June 2 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has vaccinated all those who must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the oil-rich Gulf Arab state, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The UAE "announces that 100% of the targeted categories have been vaccinated," it said.
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely
