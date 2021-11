A general view of the Abu Dhabi skyline is seen, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates aims to become home to 20 so-called unicorns by 2031, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Ahmad al-Falasi, told a conference in Dubai.

A unicorn is a privately held startup company valued at more than $1 billion.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman

