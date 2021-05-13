Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastUAE allows Pfizer COVID-19 dose for emergency use in 12-15 year olds

A teenager is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after Georgia authorized the vaccine for ages over 12 years, at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, U.S. May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

The United Arab Emirates has approved the Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15, the government said on Thursday, having already permitted its use for 16 years and above.

The UAE's health ministry approved its use, the government's Twitter account said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the use of the vaccine in children as young as 12.

