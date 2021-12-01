UAE announces its first case of the new COVID-19 variant - WAM

CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron for an African woman arriving from an African country through an Arab country, state news agency WAM reported.

UAE is the second Gulf country to detect anOmicron case after Saudi Arabia announced its first case earlier on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alaa Swilam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.