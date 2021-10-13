Skip to main content

Middle East

UAE approves federal spending of 58.9 bln dirhams for 2022

1 minute read

A general view of deserted Al Ras district, famous for its gold and spice markets, after a full lockdown, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has approved a federal budget of 58.9 billion dirhams ($16.04 billion) for 2022, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

The budget allocates 24.2 billion dirhams for social development and benefits, 21.5 billion dirhams for general government affairs and 980.5 million dirhams for federal projects.

The federal budget accounts for only a fraction of consolidated state spending in the UAE as individual emirates such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai also have their own budgets. It is, however, an indication of official plans for the economy.

The ministry said 2.3 billion dirhams were allocated for infrastructure, and 2.4 billion for financial investments.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Gareth Jones, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 3:01 PM UTC

Tension over Beirut blast probe tips Lebanon into new crisis

Growing tension over a judicial probe into last year's Beirut port blast threatens to push Lebanon into yet another political crisis, testing Prime Minister Najib Mikati's new government as it struggles to dig the country out of economic collapse.

Middle East
Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks
Middle East
Training plane crashes off Lebanon, search ongoing for two people
Middle East
France says EU visit to Iran critical to future of nuclear talks
Middle East
Analysis: Iraqi voters spurn Iran's allies, but Tehran could still fight for clout