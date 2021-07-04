Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

UAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

2 minute read

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a clinic in Aschaffenburg, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has approved Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the fifth vaccine to receive such approval by the Gulf Arab state, the health ministry said in a statement on state news agency WAM on Sunday.

The UAE, the region's tourism, trade and business hub, has had one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns but daily coronavirus cases have remained close to 2,000, though below a peak near 4,000 in February.

The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has reported the spread of the Beta, Delta and Alpha variants in the country of some 9.2 million people. read more

Around 73.8% of the UAE's population has received one vaccine dose while 63.7% are fully vaccinated, the health ministry said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia on Saturday banned travel to and entry from four countries, including the UAE. The restriction applies to anyone who has been there within the last 14 days. read more

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · July 3, 2021 · 6:43 PM UTCIraqi minister says BP mulls quitting Iraq, Lukoil wants to sell up

Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said in a video posted on Saturday on the ministry's Facebook page that BP (BP.L) was considering withdrawing from Iraq, and that Russia's Lukoil (LKOH.MM) had sent a formal notification saying it wanted to sell its stake in the West Qurna-2 field to Chinese companies.

Middle EastFour dead as Cyprus forest fire rages
Middle EastIran denies links to attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria
Middle EastEgypt’s Sisi opens naval base close to border with Libya
Middle EastUAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use