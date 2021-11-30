UAE approves Sputnik Light as universal booster shot against COVID-19 - RDIF

A healthcare worker prepares a one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia July 8, 2021. A sign reads Vaccination against COVID-19. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has approved Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine as a universal booster shot against COVID-19, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Tuesday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the vaccine abroad, said Sputnik Light can be administered six months after the second dose of any other vaccine used in the United Arab Emirates.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Louise Heavens

