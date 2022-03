UAE attracts foreign direct investment of $20.7 bln in 2021 - economy minister

ABU DHABI, March 28 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the United Arab Emirates rose to $20.7 billion in 2021, up 4% from 2020, the Minister of Economy told Sky News on Monday.

