A view shows boxes containing vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has authorised the Russia-developed one-shot Sputnik Light as both a standalone COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, Russia's sovereign fund RDIF said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens

