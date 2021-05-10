A security man takes temperature of a woman amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Dubai International Airport, UAE April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established "a safe travel corridor" for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, UAE state news agency (WAM) said on Monday citing a joint statement.

Those who have been vaccinated will be free to travel between the two countries as of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, by the end of this week, without having to quarantine on arrival but applying other precautionary measures adopted in the destination, the statement said.

Citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the exemption in both countries will be required to show that they have received a final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

