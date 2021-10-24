Skip to main content

Middle East

UAE banking official says banks' assets to grow 8% in 2022, Al-Arabiya

Emirates NBD bank is seen in Mall of Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Emirati banks' assets are expected to grow 8% in 2022, Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV channel cited the head of the United Arab Emirates Banks Federation Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair as saying on Sunday.

The UAE economy will reap benefits from the world fair Expo 2020 for about nine years, he said, according to the channel. Expo 2020 opened its doors in Dubai this month.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

