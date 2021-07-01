Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

UAE bans citizens from travelling to India, Pakistan and some other countries, - WAM

1 minute read

An aerial view of Dubai from Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

CAIRO, July 1 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday a travel ban on citizens to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa and Nigeria, state news agency (WAM) reported.

The Foreign Ministry and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stressed that, with the start of the travel season, citizens need to comply with all precautionary and preventive measures related to COVID-19, WAM added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Tolba; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:07 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Iran restricts IAEA access to main enrichment plant after attack -diplomats

Iran has been restricting U.N. nuclear inspectors' access to its main uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, citing security concerns after what it says was an attack on the site by Israel in April, diplomats say.

Middle EastIran names hardline cleric as top judge amid calls for probe into past abuses
Middle EastWomen protest as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty
Middle EastJordan court rejects defence bid to have Prince Hamza testify -lawyer
Middle EastSupports for Turkish workers expire as COVID-19 measures lifted