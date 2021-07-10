Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UAE bans entry from Indonesia, Afghanistan - WAM

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - The UAE will ban entry for travelers coming from Indonesia and Afghanistan as of July 11, except for transit flights heading to both countries, the official news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The decision, linked to coronavirus concerns, also includes suspending the entry of travelers who were in these countries in the 14 days prior to coming to the UAE.

The UAE will also prevent its citizens from traveling to Indonesia and Afghanistan, with the exception of diplomatic missions, emergency medical treatment cases, official delegations and previously authorized economic and scientific delegations, said the news agency citing the General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Toby Chopra

