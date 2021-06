General view of Dubai duty free closed shops at Dubai International Airport, as Emirates airline resumed limited outbound passenger flights amid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, UAE April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The United Arab Emirates will suspend entry for travellers coming from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda starting June 11, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.