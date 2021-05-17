Skip to main content

UAE, Blinken discuss ways to reduce Israel-Palestinian tensions - WAM

The United Arab Emirates' foreign minister discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken "ways to reduce tensions and strengthen global efforts to stop the acts of violence in Israel and Palestine," state news agency WAM said on Monday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that "the UAE supports U.S. efforts and the efforts of its envoy to the Middle East, Hady Amr, in order to work to calm the situation, reduce tensions, and stop acts of violence in Israel and Palestine," WAM reported.

