UAE bourses in red on weak oil, growth worries

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Dubai's main share index led stock markets in the United Arab Emirates lower on Friday, as oil prices fell on concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Crude prices, a key driver of the Gulf's financial markets, slipped after two days of gains and were heading for weekly losses, also under pressure from a strong dollar.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) fell 0.4%, with top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) down 1.4% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) down 0.7%.

The index still managed to eke out a weekly gain of 0.7%, however.

Abu Dhabi's index (.FTFADGI) ended five weeks of gains with a weekly drop of 1.6%, although it only inched 0.1% lower on Friday.

Telecoms firm e& (ETISALAT.AD), formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications, retreated 1.1%, while a 0.3% rise in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) (IHC.AD) helped support the broader index.

Shares of IHC, the most valuable company on the Abu Dhabi bourse with a market capitalisation of around $167 billion, have risen by more than 120% so far this year.

IHC, which straddles sectors from healthcare and real estate to IT and utilities, made 70 acquisitions worth 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion) this year.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

