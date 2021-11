United Arab Emirates' Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei speaks during the International Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates started building the first green hydrogen plant in the Middle East, the country's energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens

