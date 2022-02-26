UAE called for immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Ukraine - WAM

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates called at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council for an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, state news agency WAM said on Saturday.

It expressed "particular alarm at the consequences for civilians present in Ukraine, as well as for the region, and for the international community," WAM added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah

