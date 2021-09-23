Skip to main content

Middle East

UAE central bank approves Wizz Financial's acquisition of UAE Exchange

By
2 minute read

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Financial technology firm Wizz Financial said on Thursday the United Arab Emirates central bank had approved its acquisition of currency firm UAE Exchange, a unit of troubled London-listed payment firm Finablr which Wizz agreed to buy last year.

UAE Exchange, which engages in money transfers, foreign exchange and payments services, was seized by the central bank in March last year after it ran into financial troubles. The firm suspended all new transactions at its more than 150 branches in the Gulf country.

Wizz Financial is the new name of the consortium of Switzerland-headquartered Prism Group AG and Abu Dhabi's Royal Strategic Partners that bought Finablr for a nominal $1 in December and then Bahrain Financing Company (BFC) in August. read more

The acquisition is still in the process of being finalised, and the UAE central bank's approval was necessary for the takeover of UAE Exchange to go ahead.

The approval "satisfies a main formality required for the completion of the transfer of the business of the Finablr Group pursuant to the sale and purchase agreement entered into ... in December 2020", Wizz Financial said.

"Once finalised, UAE Exchange will launch its branch network in the UAE."

Finablr Chief Executive Rob Miller said the in-principle approval was "a major milestone on the path to recovery" for the group.

Finablr was one of the companies backed by Indian billionaire BR Shetty that last year came under severe financial strain after it emerged they had undisclosed debt and that alleged fraudulent transactions had taken place.

Shares in the group have been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:46 PM UTC

Israeli carrier El Al raises demands for state aid, appeals to prime minister

Israel's flag carrier El Al airlines said on Thursday it requested $100 million in compensation from the government for its strict COVID-19 travel policies and asked the prime minister to help end a stalemate in bailout talks.

Middle East
Lebanon at risk of complete blackout by end-Sept, state power firm says
Middle East
Turkish central bank stuns lira with rate cut sought by Erdogan
Middle East
UAE central bank starts gradual curb of COVID-19 stimulus measures
Middle East
Bill to provide $1 billion for Israel Iron Dome system introduced in U.S. Congress