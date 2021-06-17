Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UAE central bank expects GDP growth as country recovers from COVID restrictions

Vehicles stop at a red light in front of the main branch of UAE Central Bank in Abu Dhabi, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Job

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - The central bank of the United Arab Emirates said the country's gross domestic product will grow 2.4% this year and 3.8% in 2022 as the economy recovers from restrictions imposed during the COVID pandemic.

Non-oil GDP will expand by around 4% in both years, it said in a statement.

"The Targeted Economic Support Scheme has been effective in mitigating the risks posed by the pandemic by ensuring a continued flow of credit and helping affected individuals and companies," it said, referring to government aid packages to overcome debt repayment difficulties.

Reporting Maqsood Alam and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

