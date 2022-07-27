UAE central bank increases base rate by 75 bps

A general view of Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

July 27 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it was hiking its base rate by three quarters of a percentage point to 3.75% effective from Thursday, moving in parallel with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike as its currency is pegged to the dollar.

The bank said it would maintain the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai

