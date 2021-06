DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank on Thursday raised the base rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 5 basis points.

The base rate signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.