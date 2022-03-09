1 minute read
UAE committed to OPEC+ agreement and existing mechanism -UAE energy minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is committed to the OPEC+ agreement and its existing monthly production adjustment mechanism, the UAE energy minister, Suhail al-Mazrouei, said on Twitter late on Wednesday.
"The UAE believes in the value OPEC+ brings to the oil market" he added.
His comments came hours after UAE's ambassador to Washington said his country favours an oil production increase and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher output.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.