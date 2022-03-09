UAE committed to OPEC+ agreement and existing mechanism -UAE energy minister

United Arab Emirates' Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei attends a session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is committed to the OPEC+ agreement and its existing monthly production adjustment mechanism, the UAE energy minister, Suhail al-Mazrouei, said on Twitter late on Wednesday.

"The UAE believes in the value OPEC+ brings to the oil market" he added.

His comments came hours after UAE's ambassador to Washington said his country favours an oil production increase and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher output.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.