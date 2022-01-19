UAE committed to OPEC+ support on oil market balancing

A woman with an umbrella walks past the logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at the new OPEC headquarters during rainfall in Vienna March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is committed to support OPEC+ in achieving balance in the oil market, the state news agency WAM quoted Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei as saying on Wednesday.

The country is planning to establish a power market platform aimed at facilitating the export of electricity, the news agency said.

The minister earlier in the day said that he was "not worried about the short term" when asked about predictions that oil prices will rise above $100.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy, Writing by Shakeel Ahmad, Editing by Louise Heavens

