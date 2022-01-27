UAE convoy of one million COVID-19 vaccines reaches Gaza -state media

A Palestinian medical worker vaccinates a Palestinian woman against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip December 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

CAIRO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A United Arab Emirates medical convoy of one million COVID-19 vaccines reached the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

The report said the Sputnik shots were the biggest medical support convoy from the UAE to the Palestinian strip since the start of the pandemic.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein

