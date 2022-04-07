UAE economy grew by 3.8% in 2021 -Dubai ruler

General view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

CAIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates recorded economic growth of 3.8% in 2021, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said it expects the UAE economy to grow 4.2% in 2022.

