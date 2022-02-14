UAE energy minister says infrastructure well-protected against attacks

United Arab Emirates' Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei attends a session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that infrastructure in the UAE was well-protected against attacks and that the country had diversified its electricity infrastructure and has spare capacity.

In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged an unprecedented string of largely failed missiles strikes on UAE targets that have triggered Emirati and U.S. air defenses and seen American troops briefly taking shelter.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Nafisa El Tahir; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Toby Chopra

