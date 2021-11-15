UAE energy minister sees energy demand increasing, can't rule out fossil fuels

United Arab Emirates' Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei attends a session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ABU DHABI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that he sees energy demand increasing going forward and does not expect that there will be an environment where fossil fuels will not be used.

Kuwait does not believe it will have stranded assets, the country's oil minister said, speaking on the same panel at an industry event in Abu Dhabi.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Lina Najem

