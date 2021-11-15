Middle East
UAE energy minister sees energy demand increasing, can't rule out fossil fuels
1 minute read
ABU DHABI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that he sees energy demand increasing going forward and does not expect that there will be an environment where fossil fuels will not be used.
Kuwait does not believe it will have stranded assets, the country's oil minister said, speaking on the same panel at an industry event in Abu Dhabi.
Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Lina Najem
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.