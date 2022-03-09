UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

UAE Ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, speaks during the opening ceremony of the Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and Israel will sign a broad trade and investment pact by the end of the month, the Gulf state's Ambassador to Israel said on Wednesday.

"The #UAE and #Israel are looking forward to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement "CEPA" before the end of the month," Mohamed Al Khaja wrote on Twitter.

"The UAE remains confident that the CEPA with Israel will serve as a catalyst for even greater economic prosperity."

The UAE and Israel formally established ties in 2020.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell, reporting by Lilian Wagdy, editing by Andrew Heavens

