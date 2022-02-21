UAE extends grounding of private drones until further notice - state news agency

DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' Interior Ministry extended on Monday a decision to ground all private drones and light sports aircraft used for recreational purposes until further notice, state news agency WAM said.

The ministry's original decision was announced in January, following a deadly attack on the UAE by Yemen's Houthis read more .

The ministry did not refer directly to the Houthi attack in either statement.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Lina Najem, editing by Timothy Heritage

