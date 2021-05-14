Skip to main content

Middle EastUAE urges Mideast ceasefire, offers condolences to all victims -WAM

Reuters
2 minute read

The United Arab Emirates foreign minister on Friday voiced his country's concern over the escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence and called for a ceasefire and the start of a diplomatic dialogue, state news agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered condolences to all victims of the fighting, citing the promise of September accords that made the UAE and Bahrain the first Arab states in a quarter century to establish formal ties with Israel.

"The UAE is alarmed by the escalating spiral of violence in Israel and Palestine. We express our condolences to all victims of the recent fighting, and join others in calling for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," he said.

"The UAE calls on all parties to take immediate steps to commit to a ceasefire, initiate a political dialogue, and exercise maximum restraint," the minister added.

"We reflect on the promise that the Abraham Accords hold for current and future generations, to live with their neighbours in peace, dignity and prosperity," he said, offering his country's support to all efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 8:13 PM UTCIsrael pounds Gaza to curb Palestinian militants but rockets still fly

As the war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip lit up the skies and sent civilians running for cover for a fifth night running on Friday, diplomats stepped up efforts to try and end the violence.

Middle EastDesperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment in cars and on carts
Middle EastTaking the call in Gaza before Israel takes out the building
Middle EastFear stalks streets of Israeli city where Jews and Arabs mixed freely
Middle EastLebanese man killed by Israeli troops on border, Lebanese agency says