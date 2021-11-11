Middle East
UAE foreign minister receives phone call from Iranian counterpart - WAM
DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, UAE state news agency WAM said on Thursday.
The phone call comes days after Sheikh Abdullah's landmark visit to Syria, an ally of Iran.
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla
