UAE foreign minister receives phone call from Iranian counterpart - WAM

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyanin attends a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, October 13, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, UAE state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

The phone call comes days after Sheikh Abdullah's landmark visit to Syria, an ally of Iran.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.