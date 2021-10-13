Skip to main content

Middle East

UAE Foreign Minister says he will visit Israel soon

1 minute read

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah Bin Zayed, said on Wednesday that he would visit Israel soon, adding that his country was impressed with the growing bilateral relationship.

Bin Zayed also said during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Washington D.C. that there could be no talk of peace in the Middle East if Israel and the Palestinians were not "on talking terms".

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 5:03 PM UTC

U.S. considers 'all options' on Iran in seemingly tougher stance

The United States is ready to consider "all options" if Iran is unwilling to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said on Wednesday in what may reflect a tougher stance toward Tehran's new government.

Middle East
Tension over Beirut blast probe tips Lebanon into new crisis
Middle East
OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast but says gas price surge could help
Middle East
Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks
Middle East
US stocks drop as inflation risk fans policy bets; USD pauses rally