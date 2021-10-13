UAE Foreign Minister says he will visit Israel soon

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah Bin Zayed, said on Wednesday that he would visit Israel soon, adding that his country was impressed with the growing bilateral relationship.

Bin Zayed also said during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Washington D.C. that there could be no talk of peace in the Middle East if Israel and the Palestinians were not "on talking terms".

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Gareth Jones

