UAE foreign minister says keen to enhance cooperation with Russia - UAE state news agency

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' and Russia's foreign ministers stressed "the strength and solidity" of their relationship as well as their keenness to enhance Emirati-Russia cooperation during a telephone call on Wednesday, UAE's state news agency said.

This comes as the United States and allies step up sanctions pressure on Russia over the deployment of its troops in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson

