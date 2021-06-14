Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UAE foreign minister speaks with Israeli counterpart -tweet

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks during a news conference with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) following their meeting at Villa Borsig in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

The United Arab Emirates' foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, discussed on a phone call with his Israeli counterpart "the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in addition to the Abraham Accords," the minister's office wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Bin Zayed congratulated the Israeli foreign minister, Yair Lapid, on his new position and wished him success, the tweet said.

