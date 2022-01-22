Middle East1 minute read
UAE grounds most private drones, light aircraft for a month after Houthi attack
CAIRO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has grounded most private drones and light aircraft used for recreational purposes, the interior ministry said on Saturday, in an apparent precautionary measure after an attack last Monday by Yemen's Houthis on Abu Dhabi airport.
The ban will remain in effect for a month, it said in a statement.
Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Gareth Jones
