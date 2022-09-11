UAE H1 tourism revenues top $5 bln - vice president

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Tourists rest at the Habtoor Grand Resort, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' tourism revenues were 19 billion dirhams ($5.17 billion) in the first half of 2022, its vice president said on Sunday in a tweet.

Numbers of hotel guests rose 42% year on year to 12 million, and the expectations is for "a strong tourism recovery in the upcoming winter season" said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the UAE's prime minister and ruler of Dubai.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Omar Fahmy ; editing by John Stonestreet

