UAE hopes Iran can work with IAEA to reassure international community over its nuclear programme

The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at their headquarters during a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ABU DHABI, June 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates hopes Iran will work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to provide reassurances to the international community and the region about Iran's nuclear programme, the UAE's IAEA envoy Hamad Al Kaabi told reporters on Friday.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jon Boyle

