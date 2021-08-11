UAE hospital group NMC begins process to exit administration

General view of NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - UAE hospital operator NMC said on Wednesday its companies will begin the process of exiting the administration process in Abu Dhabi, as it posted strong first-half revenue.

NMC, the largest private healthcare provider in the UAE, ran into trouble last year after the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left many UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses.

Its UAE operating businesses were placed into administration in the courts of Abu Dhabi's international financial centre ADGM. Claims from creditors to date amount to $6.4 billion, the company has said.

"We have brought the company back from the brink of near total collapse to secure NMC’s future and to ensure that our ability to provide world-class patient care is preserved – through thick and thin," said its chief executive, Michael Davis, in a statement.

"The first half of 2021 is like daylight compared to the dark nights of the first half of 2020."

The UAE and Oman business, the core assets of the group, reported gross revenues of $611 million, 10% ahead of the business plan.

NMC said after overwhelming support from creditors, the joint administrators Alvarez & Marsal have proposed deeds of company arrangement (DOCAs), which will allow 34 companies of the NMC group to exit administration.

There will be a creditors' meeting to vote on the proposed DOCAs on Sept 1. Once confirmed by the ADGM courts, it is anticipated it will take between 3-5 months to complete the transfer of shares and assets, it said.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Bernadette Baum

