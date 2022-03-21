Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

UAE hospital operator NMC sells its stake in Saudi Medical Care Group

1 minute read

General view of NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - UAE hospital operator NMC Health said on Tuesday it had sold its 53% stake in the Saudi Medical Care Group

The statement did not name the buyer, but NMC in 2019 had formed a joint venture medical group in Saudi Arabia with Hassana Investment Co, the investment arm of the General Organization for Social Insurance.

NMC, the largest private healthcare provider in the UAE, is expected to come out of administration this year after its creditors approved a restructuring process last year.

NMC ran into trouble in 2020 after the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left many UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters