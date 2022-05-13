UAE indexes rebound but post weekly losses

A trader looks on near electronic boards showing stock market data at Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

May 13 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates rebounded on Friday, a day after registering sharp declines on fears of high inflation and the impact of rising interest rates, but registered weekly losses.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) jumped 2.9%, clawing back some of its losses from the previous session when it fell over 5%, marking its biggest intraday fall in over two years.

Telecoms giant Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD) advanced 6.3%, while the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) concluded 3.7% higher.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) climbed 2.8%, led by a 3.4% leap in Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) and a 2.9% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

The Abu Dhabi index logged a weekly loss 5.8%, while the Dubai index saw a weekly loss of 7.5%.

Separately, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said on Friday. He was also ruler of Abu Dhabi emirate.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.