UAE interested in Turkish energy investments, says minister

The United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

ANKARA, May 27 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is eyeing investments in Turkey's energy sector, ports and railways, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul, Al Nahyan said the UAE was especially interested in renewable energy investments in Turkey.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.