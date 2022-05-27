UAE interested in Turkish energy investments, says minister
ANKARA, May 27 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is eyeing investments in Turkey's energy sector, ports and railways, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Friday.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul, Al Nahyan said the UAE was especially interested in renewable energy investments in Turkey.
