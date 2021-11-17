Americas
UAE to invest $10 bln in Brazil over 10 years, Brazil's Guedes says
BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates, where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is currently visiting, plans to invest $10 billion in Brazil over the next 10 years after talks between the two countries, Brazil's Economy Minister said on Wednesday.
Paulo Guedes added the problem for Brazil in 2022 was not going to be low growth, but instead high inflation.
Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese
