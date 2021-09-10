UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries for vaccinated residents

Passengers keep distance in a line at Dubai International Airport, as Emirates airline resumed limited outbound passenger flights amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, UAE April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Friday residents who had been fully vaccinated with a shot approved by the World Health Organization could return as of Sept. 12 from a list of previously suspended countries.

Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, is due to open the Expo 2020 world fair on Oct. 1 after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give its economy a boost.

Organisers had previously said they expect remaining UAE flight restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus infections to be lifted in time for Expo 2020.

Countries from which residents can fly into the UAE from Sept. 12 are: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

Approval must be sought from the UAE government to return, and various PCR tests must be taken, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Twitter.

Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.