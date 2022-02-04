1 minute read
UAE lifts travel ban to 12 African countries for vaccinated citizens - state news agency
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates announced that it will lift a travel ban on its vaccinated citizens to travel to twelve African countries, state news agency WAM said on Friday.
The countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.