UAE lifts travel ban to 12 African countries for vaccinated citizens - state news agency

People spend time at the desert, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates announced that it will lift a travel ban on its vaccinated citizens to travel to twelve African countries, state news agency WAM said on Friday.

The countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

