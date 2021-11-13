UAE to list 'Salik' road toll system on Dubai financial market

Buildings are pictured in Abu Dhabi on October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Job/File Photo

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates plans to list Dubai's "Salik" road toll system on the Dubai financial market, its finance minister Maktoum Bin Mohammed said on Twitter on Saturday.

The UAE was taking the step in order to diversify the government companies which are listed on the market, he added.

